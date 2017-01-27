‘All of June’ a showcase of singer’s diverse stage talents and creativity

Magazines

June Gachui with her band at her album launch at the Kenya National Theatre in August 2016. PHOTO | COURTESY

After the launch of her debut album Twenty Years at a sold out show at the Kenya National Theatre in August, 2016, June Gachui returns to the same venue for a two-night performance next week.

The concerts on February 2 and February 3 are themed “All of June” because the multi-talented performer has promised to use the concerts to reveal aspects of her craft that fans have not previously interacted with.

It will be a marriage of her work in theatre, comedy and dance, using her powerful voice and commanding stage presence with stunning visual effects and striking stage designs.

Launch

During her album launch, June worked with a team of 90 musicians, dancers, technicians and other production staff in a showcase of sleek and high quality concert performance.

“All of June” will borrow from the successes of the album launch while using the lessons of the same show to refine the performance and lift the overall quality of the concert.

It has taken two decades in the music business for June to record her first album. “In 1996, I got hired for my first gig and so that’s 20 years of gig life and preparation to put together the album, hence the title,” she explains.

According to her, the hard work of rehearsing and performing at gigs for that long was the best preparation for the album. “You have to keep at, rehearsing and performing because good music doesn’t just happen by chance,” she says.

Some of the songs were written 18 years ago while others were composed in the very recent past. “My mind was clear that if I was going to do an album then it has to be my own songs and not the cover versions that I have been performing at gigs,” she says.

Producer

Everything is fine was written in the space of a few hours when June met US producer David Hunter at his studio in Queens, New York. He played her some instrumental tracks he had composed and asked if she connected with any of them. “He gave me a yellow writing pad and said ‘I am going to leave you for a while and I wrote some thoughts down,’” A few hours later the song was ready.

“It describes the right kind of feeling you get when you are with the person whom you genuinely love,” says June.

No End (My Forever Song) recorded along with her sister Angie Gachui, is an emotional ballad dedicated to the memory of her late father. It’s one of the highlights of her album launch performed complete with slideshow of his pictures during the concert.

The diversity of her own musical influences, from soul to classical, jazz to rock, enables her to identify a suitable style for every song, depending on the message.

The album’s sound varies from a rock song complete with guitar distortions to a dance track, from Neo-soul to gospel. “The one common thread is the feeling that touches you in the back and makes you feel warm inside,” she says. She has a name to describe it: “nyummy”.

“We were at a show with my band and at the end of a song, everyone was like,’ Wow! That was great.’ My immediate reaction was, “Its nyum,” and the name stuck”.