Ex-director took orders from minister on NYS deals

Former National Youth Service director-general Nelson Githinji when he appeared before the Parliamentary Accounts Committee at the National Assembly on October 6, 2016. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO

Former National Youth Service (NYS) deputy director-general Adan Harakhe ignored his boss and reported directly to former Devolution and Planning secretary Anne Waiguru, Parliament was told on Thursday.

Mr Harakhe’s reporting line was in breach of his appointment letter dated November 27, 2014, which indicated that he was to work under the supervision of the then NYS director- general Nelson Githinji.

Mr Githinji on Thursday told the National Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) that Mr Harakhe was his deputy only by name, but appeared to have more powers in his manner of operations.

“Although his deployment letter showed that I was to supervise him, the reality is that he was reporting directly to Waiguru,” he told the PAC, which is probing the theft of Sh791 million at the NYS.

Mr Githinji told MPs that Mr Harakhe had access to the government’s Integrated Financial Management Information System (IFMIS) even before his formal appointment as an Authority to Incur Expenditure (AIE) holder in February 9, 2015.

“Captions extracted from the IFMIS system show that three weeks (on December 16, 2014) after his letter of deployment, this individual had access to the system even though he was not an AIE holder,” said Mr Githinji, who refuted Mr Harakhe’s claims that the three companies that were set to benefit from the Sh965 million loot belonged to Githinji’s wife, sister- in-law and a friend.

“For the record, Susan Wanjira is not my wife and the names given by Mr Harakhe are products of his own imagination,” Mr Githinji told the PAC. Mr Harakhe had last week claimed that he was the whistle-blower in the attempted theft of Sh695,400,000 at the NYS.

He told MPs that the suspect payments had been approved using his IFMIS password without his knowledge and were to benefit companies owned by Mr Githinji’s wife and relatives.

“Mr Harakhe’s claims are false since I am not aware of any mechanism at the NYS that would see me reserve business slots for my family and friends,” said Mr Githinji, adding that he was never a member of the Ministerial Tendering Committee (MTC) during his tenure at the NYS.

On Wednesday, the PAC heard from Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) director Ndegwa Muhoro that the theft of Mr Harakhe’s password could only have happened at the user’s level and not through hacking of the IFMIS system.

The cybercrime detectives recovered from Mr Harakhe’s machine several payments with transaction numbers, which he had approved between May 21 to 22, 2015.

The detectives said that from Harakhe’s browser history it was evident that he had approved the payments using his own credentials and that claims of password theft were merely an afterthought.

Mr Githinji, however, insisted that he had a cordial working relationship with Mr Harakhe, which he said was necessary to help him fit into his new post.