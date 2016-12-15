Standard Bank says Treasury, lenders to drive Kenya’s debt market next year

Money Markets

The National Treasury building in Nairobi. PHOTO | FILE

The government and banks are expected to be the largest drivers of new debt capital market activity in Kenya next year according to analysts at Johanesburg-based Standard Bank.

They also note debt markets in Africa have remained resilient, displaying innovation in response to challenging regional and global environments.

“In Kenya, for example, Standard Bank expects requirements for longer term, local-currency denominated financing structures for power, infrastructure and utilities projects to drive growth in the capital markets,” says Wegoki Mugeni, head, debt capital markets East Africa.

“Additionally, market changes such as introduction of over-the-counter trading for fixed-income securities should increase secondary market liquidity something which has been conspicuously absent for corporate paper."

At the same time the analysts said opportunities around interest rate capping could see innovation in Kenya’s debt capital market as corporates seek to hold loans in bond format.

“Banks will need to get smarter about increasing returns on their loan books and repackaging structures will likely get them rate flexibility that is required to properly assign risk to counterparties,” said Ms Mugeni.

The analysts said a review of the continent’s activity in debt capital markets reveals continued growth in issuance and evolution of new asset classes.

The markets across Africa’s sub-regions have remained robust despite the macroeconomic and political challenges presented, indicating their growing maturity and depth — along with their ability to develop solutions in the face of volatility and change, according to Zoya Sisulu, head, debt capital markets South Africa.