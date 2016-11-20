Treasury sets up team to midwife phase-out of four financial watchdogs

Money Markets

The Treasury has inched closer to creating a single regulatory agency for the Kenyan financial services sector with the establishment of a steering committee to guide the process.

The rolling out of a unified financial industry watchdog was recommended in the report of the Presidential Taskforce on Parastatal Reforms in October 2013.

The new regulator, representing one of the most radical reforms in the financial sector since independence, will be known as the Financial Services Authority (FSA).

In a gazette notice dated November 14, 2016, Treasury secretary Henry Rotich said the steering committee is expected to undertake all preparatory work required for the establishment and operationalisation of the converged regulator.

“It will have overall responsibility for transition of the Capital Markets Authority, the Insurance Regulatory Authority, the Retirement Benefit Authority and the Sacco Societies Regulatory Authority to the Financial Services Authority, including the development of the legal, regulatory and institutional framework,” said Mr Rotich.

Members of the committee include officials from the Treasury, the Presidency and the Attorney General’s office. Others will be chief executive officers of current financial regulators.

Mr Rotich said the secretariat of the steering committee will be based at the Treasury and shall be headed by the FSA Director of Implementation.

The committee is expected to assess the impact of the merger and propose necessary contingencies.

“(It will) undertake a full assessment of the costs, risks and potential disruption of the transition from the Capital Markets Authority, the Insurance Regulatory Authority, the Retirement Benefits Authority and the Sacco Societies Regulatory Authority and implement mitigation strategies and activities,” said Mr Rotich.

The Committee will cease to operate once the board of directors of the FSA is created.

The Treasury has for long argued that consolidating regulatory powers will create an institution that is capable of understanding and monitoring risks across the sub-sectors as well as develop policies to address the risks facing the entire industry.

The creation of the overall supervisory body will see Kenya join the league of market economies that have consolidated their regulatory bodies in the past 30 years.

They include the United Kingdom, whose financial sector is supervised by Financial Services Authority (FSA), Australia, Canada, Germany and South Africa.

Under the consolidated set-up, regulators will be required to seek new operating licences from FSA within a two-year period after the formation, with a grace period of six months.