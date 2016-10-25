Politics and policy
12 killed in Mandera hotel terror attack
By BD REPORTER
Posted Tuesday, October 25 2016 at 10:43
- Suspected Al-Shabaab attackers used improvised explosive devices to break the metallic doors at the lodge before shooting the 12 dead in their rooms.
Twelve people have been confirmed dead following a bomb attack early Tuesday morning on Boshari Hotel in Mandera Town by suspected Al-Shabaab militants.
North Eastern regional commissioner Mohamoud Saleh said that an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded at 3.30 am at the hotel, causing part of the building to collapse and killing at least 12 people.
He said all occupants at the hotel had been evacuated with six people rescued alive from the debris by 10 am. Search and rescue efforts are ongoing.
“Preliminary investigations into the attack have so far yielded several leads for the police and investigations are underway,” said Mr Saleh in a statement.