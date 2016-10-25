12 killed in Mandera hotel terror attack

Politics and policy

Twelve people have been confirmed dead following a bomb attack early Tuesday morning on Boshari Hotel in Mandera Town by suspected Al-Shabaab militants.

North Eastern regional commissioner Mohamoud Saleh said that an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded at 3.30 am at the hotel, causing part of the building to collapse and killing at least 12 people.

He said all occupants at the hotel had been evacuated with six people rescued alive from the debris by 10 am. Search and rescue efforts are ongoing.