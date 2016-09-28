Great idea! Now create time, turn it into an SME

Magazines

Entrepreneurs eyeing small and medium enterprises (SMEs) should innovate and nurture their ideas in order to boost productivity.

UK-based integrated accounting, payroll and payment systems company Sage says the entrepreneurs should take advantage of broadband as an enabler of business.

“Across the East African region there is a common challenge where small and medium businesses do not innovate.

The problem stems from a lack of time, despite small business owners working over 40 hours a week” said Billy Owino, Sage regional director for East Africa.

Neglect

He noted that despite many Kenyan entrepreneurs having great ideas, they struggle to develop them into new business offerings and ventures.

This, he said, parallels the challenge entrepreneurs face worldwide as was highlighted by a recent research by Sage which showed that businesses worldwide rank development of new ideas as the most common area of neglect in their organisations.

“There are many promising shoots of innovative growth in East Africa -the challenge for government and the business community is to nurture them and ensure that innovative thinking spreads across the region,” he said.