Solar motorbikes, rechargeable batteries earn students tidy profit

Magazines

At the Smart Villages Energy Innovation Challenge in Dar es Salaam last year, two University of Nairobi students walked away with a Sh300,000 grant to actualise a solar-based business.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

James Ogola and Clifford Okoth, through their startup Chemolex, won over the judges with their business proposition that would see them lease solar-powered motorbikes and rechargeable batteries to households.

The two used the money to buy two electric motorbikes which they re-engineered to use solar power and now lease out to riders for Sh400 a day.

The duo also bought 60 rechargeable batteries for their ‘‘library’’. They lease out the batteries to families in their neighbourhood in Gem, Kisumu County.

Rising demand

“Families living far away from the national electricity grid can now provide their children with a reliable light source that is free from pollution at Sh25 for three days,” said Mr Ogola who was in Nairobi to participate in Kenyatta University’s Eco-smart Innovation Week.

In December the duo, spurred on by rising demand, bought an additional 90 rechargeable batteries. They also launched a distribution system where select shops stock the batteries.

In addition to the technician who oversees the main charging port, Chemolex has also hired a delivery man who goes round the shops and to nearby homes to deliver charged batteries and collect discharged ones.

“The beauty with the eco-bikes is that they are noise-free, pollution free and cost almost nothing to run.

‘‘The motorbikes also have maximum speeds which are lower than conventional ones, reassuring customers of their safety,” said Mr Ogola.

Once an eco-bike’s battery is fully charged, it can cover up to 60 kilometres before it runs out of power. In a good month, the duo makes a profit of Sh79,000. They plan to expand the businesses to cover more households.

Their solar package comes with two light bulbs and a mobile phone charging port which guarantees a user four hours of uninterrupted light for five days.