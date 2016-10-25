KMC invites international bidders for Nairobi, Mombasa abattoirs upgrade plan

Magazines

The Kenya Meat Commission (KMC) has advertised an international open tender, seeking to overhaul and modernise their abattoirs in Athi River and Mombasa.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

The parastatal is looking to increase the efficiency and productivity of their slaughter facilities to accommodate more animals along with corresponding refrigeration infrastructure.

“KMC invites suitable International or local firms experienced in the field of abattoir for supply, installation and commissioning of machine and equipment with over 10 years’ experience,” said the parastatal.

The meat processor is also looking to cut the electricity costs with designs of energy infrastructure that include steam generation. The scope of works also entails a rendering and by-products processing facilities complete with value added product lines and packaging facilities based on modern technologies.

The country’s meat consumption per capita is estimated at 13.6 kilogrammes per person with the demand expected to grow among the middle class.

According to a study by agricultural think-tank Tegemeo Institute, Nairobi and Mombasa residents are big consumers of meat, with per capita consumption of between 15kg and 19kg annually.

The tender which closes on November 7, comes at a time when several parts of the country are facing drought threatening the livelihoods of most pastoralist communities.