Large firms have nothing to do with problems start-ups face

Magazines

Create an innovative and powerful product to have a competitive edge in the market. PHOTO | FOTOSEARCH

Three decades ago Michael Porter defined competitive strategy as “The plan for how a firm will compete, formulated after evaluating how its strengths and weaknesses compared to those of its competitors”.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

Since then much as been researched, written and talked about on how a business can strategise to do better than its competitors.

The assumption here, and that is where most start-up entrepreneurs get it wrong is, your biggest enemy is the competition.

Nearly every person who starts a business or consults on how to grow an enterprise is likely to think about the strength of the competitor before thinking of how their products measure up compared to the rival’s.

I know of a trader in a small rural town who sells unprocessed milk. But the hygienic condition is so terrible that even his wife is hesitant to get milk from her husband’s kiosk.

This case may look remote, but think of a primary school headteacher who takes his/her children to a private school or a Cabinet secretary who prefers treatment in private hospitals or abroad. They are all after quality.

When things do not seem to go well the first blame almost always goes to competitors. We are likely to see their success from the perspective of financial strength, better prices and connections and hardly on the merits of their product.

Whereas competition may be an issue to most large companies, most problems bedevilling start-ups and small businesses have nothing to do with competition from large companies. It has everything to do with either the quality of their products or level of awareness.

To prove this point, ask yourself if what you perceive to be your key competitor were to be removed from the market tomorrow you would sell as much as you would like.

I can guess the answer is most companies will still struggle to reach out to customers. In other words, they are not selling because their competitors are selling.

They are not selling either because many people do not know their products or simply because their products do not measure up.

Your key strategy is to create a powerful product that exceeds you customer’s expectation. Then endeavour to create awareness and visibility in the market.

Your target customers need to know you exist and your products meet their needs better than what they are currently getting from them market. Issues to do with competition ranks much lower.

The implication here is not to ignore competition or deny its existence. Competitors in every field is real. In fact, even if you were to come up with an innovative product which is not available from rivals, it does not mean there is no competition or need for competitive strategy.