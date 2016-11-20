Social media marketing can borrow from content co-creation on traditional media

Magazines

We’ve come a long way since the days of VoK (Voice of Kenya) television and radio broadcasting where government literally controlled the media we consumed.

Today, we have over 300 TV channels available and even though our viewers are spoilt for choice, advertisers have the toughest job navigating the fragmented media landscape in order to create meaningful connections with audiences.

The journey has been a story not lacking in legend as visionaries built media companies that leveraged on the growing economy, increased access to electricity and liberalization of the media in 1990.

The surge of vernacular radio stations was a defining point in our media history and the uptake of local content on TV was like nothing we’ve ever seen before.

During the days of ‘‘Vitimbi’’ and ‘‘Vioja Mahakamani’’ we were fooled into thinking that Kenyans didn’t enjoy local drama and comedy as much as they enjoyed watching the news because news had the highest ratings.

The new generation of local dramas such as ‘‘Papa Shirandula’’ and ‘‘Tahidi High’’ were instant hits and changed the paradigm because Citizen TV boss Wachira Waruru had an insight into what viewers wanted to watch, and he developed what came to be known as the entertainment corridor.

That insight also led to the creation of successful vernacular radio stations that took the country by storm and other media houses also joined in the fray.

In the advent of a booming media landscape, stars were born and a new set of celebrities came to light — celebrities who were able to voice society’s hopes, dreams and fears and drive a following of ardent fans.

Despite audience ratings going through the roof and advertisers getting great ROI (return-on-investment) from their media spends, there were still questions about how salient the radio advertising was from the perspective of creativity rather than audience reach.

That was when ad agencies began to experiment with content co-creation.

Co-creation refers to the process of developing advertising by combining the creativity of both the agencies art department and the media personalities.

It makes even more sense to run co-creation initiatives because most of the advertising is written and approved in English and then translated into Kiswahili and vernacular languages. It’s a no-brainer that most of the meaning is lost in translation.

Co-creation has led to the development of language based advertising and radio presenter interaction that connected brilliantly with audiences and drove up brand equity.

Interactive advertising and social media marketing can certainly borrow a leaf from traditional advertising when it comes to dealing with a fragmented media scene and multiple consumer segments that are very distinct from one another.