Fake news presents business window for credible content

Magazines

Questionable content thrives on various social media platforms. PHOTO | FOTOSEARCH

We are a click happy lot of digital natives and immigrants, getting high on the smallest doses of gossip, sensational reporting or inspired memes.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp and a host of other mediums light up daily fuelled by misinformation and the desire to be seen as the first to know, a self-imposed responsibility and faux journalistic qualification of carrying a camera and a pen as packaged in the mobile phone.

Fake news carries with it a real threat, capable of causing the loss of life or property, irreparable damage to brands and reputations, skewing of opinion and triggering rushed emotional responses.

The problem with growing massive networked audiences such as those found on major social networks and over-the-top platforms, is that it gets infinitely more difficult to chaperone and control what is shared.

While it is possible through machine learning and artificial intelligence to set trip wires that can help filter and block certain content from making it to timelines and newsfeeds, a lot still makes it through.

These filters that I speak of are not of the “gag free speech” type driven by oppressive regimes but those that make the interwebs more livable and less alarmist.

Falsehoods are perpetuated both innocently and fraudulently leaving a bad taste once it is discovered that one was taken for a ride.

Quite okay if the subject matter can be laughed off but a different kettle of fish should harm have come to anyone or anything as a result.

We live in the age of the aggregator where everyone feeds from everyone else with few sources of verifiable truth.

Verifiable truth is run through a process that ensures a certain level of defensibility when it comes to backing claims and not simple hearsay.

Process costs, which is why many referenced sources are penned mostly from opinion and not fact. As the negative effects of the fake news train are felt, consumers are looking for sources and mediums they can trust even outside confirmation bias.

Herein lies the opportunity that takes the best of both worlds. If media outlets, whether digital first or coming from a frequency and print pedigree, can refine their editorial process and make it more efficient to verify and distribute content, plugging into the long tail of consumer personalisation, there is a pot of gold waiting.

I am of the opinion that there is a critical mass of discerning consumers willing to pay for content that they need not think twice of its legitimacy so they can still exercise their click happy habits and hit their first to know and share highs.