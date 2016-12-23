Will versatile Ford Everest rev into the discerning car buyer’s 2017 bucket list?

Magazines

Everybody should have a comprehensive bucket list because that is what makes life interesting as we work to achieve these self-imposed goals.

I have been thinking of all those places I would have loved to see, things I should have done and words I wish I had said to those I care about or those vehicles I should have driven over the last decade.

What does your bucket list look like? Mine is long and sometimes depressing because there is much to do and very little time. In 2017, I will start by simply keeping promises made to self. Here are five:

I shall begin by learning how to dance kizomba, the sensual rhythmic dance sequence from Angola that I intend to perform on the peak of Mount Kilimanjaro. Second is to play great golf in the most exotic places.

The third is exciting. It involves possessing at least five iconic vehicles. My fourth seems easy, but might be the most difficult to achieve. Identifying six great friends that I would be willing to not just die for, but also spend quality time with.

Fifth on my bucket list is to visit Brazil, Japan and Nepal, in that order. Why? Because Brazil offers vibrant culture, colour and is the home of the most entertaining form of soccer. Japan delivers order and efficiency in an otherwise disorderly world while in Nepal, I hope to find peace and balance.

I started my exciting journey of stocking up my garage with the first iconic car in Nairobi. It seemed simple.

Just walk into a dealership, whip out my cheque book and drive off with a great car. That’s what I thought but NO, it is not that simple.

My visit to the CMC (Al Futtaim) showroom offered clarity. Every iconic vehicle must be personalised because it is a keeper.

Therefore to order the new Ford Mustang in bright yellow will require a six to eight months lead time, as there is a global waiting list in which, I believe, Kenya does not feature favourably on.

I would love the range-topping 526bhp with the 5.2V8 engine that is able to achieve 0-100kph in 5.2 seconds. I will have to settle either for the 5.0L Ti-VCT V8 that manages “only” 435hp or the mildly saner, more economical turbo charged Ecoboost 2.3litre with 310hp.

Sadly, I could not even take one out for a spin to feel its raw power. The vehicle is indeed special. It is a true driver’s performance car and this is evident as soon as you sit behind the wheel.

The six-speed manual shifter staring at you tells it all. You can of course get the SelectShift Automatic also with six gear.

Designed by a global team of 1,100 people, they call it a “Halo product’” What does this mean? It is that must-have product that will hopefully push sales for the rest of the mainstream models.