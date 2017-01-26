Ringier Group closes Kenyan e-comerce platform Rupu

Magazines

E-commerce platform Rupu, which enables small and medium businesses to market their goods and services by offering discounts to large groups of people, has closed shop in Kenya.

The mother company, Ringier Group, has instead launched P Promos brand that the firm says will provide alternative and affordable ways to merchants of all sizes and give them a chance to advertise their goods and services to an audience of millions online.

Rupu has over the last five years sold discounted products and services to online local customers.

In a message to its customers the firm said that Rupu, now P Promos, expects them to save money while purchasing a variety of items.

“Although we have been able to bring many great offers to you, we have not been able to bring you all the best deals available in Kenya — because many of the best deals cannot be made available for purchase and delivery online,” read a statement from Rupu in part.

“Today marks the start of something new. Now, and over the weeks to come, we are launching P Promos, dedicated to helping you find the best possible savings, not on a small list of products we deliver, but on everything you spend your money on: products, shops, malls, banks, insurance, phones, and lots more.”

P Promos was unveiled on Monday after Ghana’s and Kenya’s discount e-commerce firm Tisu and Rupu’s platforms merged.

P Promos will be embedded as part of the newly unveiled news site plive.co.ke. The Ringier Africa Deals Group (RADG) said it will engage brands with fast moving products and services, for instance, spa and beauty, ticketing, city services, restaurants and varied flash sales to drive their business in the growing African e-commerce market.

In the past, e-commerce discount platforms like Zetu and Dealfish found the market unfavourable for their type of business and closed shop after a short stint.

The sites were initially based on group buying. The group buying concept worked by offering shoppers products and services at significantly reduced prices on condition that a purchase was made by a certain number of buyers.

Proved unsustainable

The model proved unsustainable and Rupu has folded with Ringier focusing on the Nigerian market for this type of service.

“We are fully focusing on the Nigerian e-commerce market — investing in product and service expansion.

‘‘We define deals as everything that brings good value to our customers and merchants and will not stop to expand until every Nigerian online client can enjoy services from DealDey, PromoHub and Lyf, while discovering new merchants and experiences,” said CEO of RADG & Partner of Silvertree Internet Holdings, JV partner of RADG, Paul Cook.

Ringier Africa is also behind PigiaMe and One Africa Media , BrighterMonday, BuyRentKenya and Cheki with Tiger Global Management and SEEK being the largest investment.