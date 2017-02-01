New railway promises cheaper and quicker travelling, more efficient cargo transport

Magazines

Technicians walk past some of the new passenger coaches in Mombasa on January 29. PHOTO | LABAN WALOGA

The promise of quick and efficient railway transport for passengers and cargo is fast turning into reality as Kenya prepares to launch the Sh327 billion standard gauge railway by June.

The high storage charges linked to prolonged stay of cargo at Mombasa port could soon be a thing of the past. The SGR cargo locomotives have haulage capacity of 4,000 tonnes per train, ferried from Nairobi to Mombasa in eight hours at 80 kilometres per hour. But the century-old rail whose cargo trains have a 40 kilometre per hour speed with a haulage capacity of 1,000 tonnes per train usually takes two days, with 95 per cent of cargo transported by road.

The Kenya Railways says that while a paltry 1.6 million tonnes of cargo are moved from Mombasa port annually by road and the old trains, the SGR will haul 216 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) weighing an estimated 4,000 tonnes per locomotive.

This could increase port operation activities to 22 million TEUs handled per year, making Kenya the regional exit and entry hub for goods. Again, it currently costs passengers about Sh1,500 per person for the night long trip to Mombasa from Nairobi on the ‘‘basic package’’ and Sh2,500 on a luxury bus.

The new train service — which can ferry 1,096 people on a single trip equivalent to 52 buses — promises to reduce fares.

This, says Kenya Railways, will reduce the number of buses on our major roads and make them safer.

Kenya Railways has requested 56 locomotives, 40 passenger luxury coaches and 1,620 cargo wagons for the flagship project mooted during former President Mwai Kibaki’s regime. Interestingly, the 472-kilometre journey between Mombasa and Nairobi which takes more than eight hours by road will take four hours.

Forty substations have been constructed along the railway in eight counties thereby promoting movement of passengers in a seamless rail-road symphony.

When the 43 freight locomotives take to the railway on a daily basis, it will be equivalent to taking 4,644 trucks off the road as each is capable of hauling double­ stacked containers.

But road transport is not doomed as 50 per cent of cargo at Mombasa port will still be hauled by trucks, thanks to factories located along the Northern Corridor away from the railway route.

The SGR, says Kenya Railways, will reduce carbon emissions witnessed on our roads by half ahead of the planned Sh15 billion electric upgrade.