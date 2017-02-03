Sega dancing comes to city next weekend

Magazines

Sahra Halgan will be performing in Nairobi this weekend. PHOTO | COURTESY

After a relatively quiet January, the Nairobi live concert scene kicks into high gear with performances by two extraordinary international female musicians in the city over the coming week.

Sahra Halgan, who has defied cultural prejudices to emerge as a strong advocate for Somaliland’s quest for a separate identity will be performing in Nairobi this weekend.

The popular sega dance and music of the Indian Ocean islands comes to the city next Friday with a concert by Grace Barbe, a highly rated singer and guitarist from the Seychelles.

Halgan, desert blues singer from Somaliland will be in stage with her band at the Alliance Francaise on February 4th. She lived in exile in France for more than 20 years after fleeing the civil war in Somalia and uses her music to champion the self-declared republic’s quest for recognition as an independent state.

Somaliland, a territory situated in the North West of Somalia, unilaterally broke away from Somalia in 1991.

Halgan founded a musical trio along with French percussionist Aymeric Krol and guitarist Mael Saletes in the city of Lyon and they have toured the world using every performance to champion the cause of Somaliland. Her songs tell the world the sufferings and joy of the four million people of Somaliland.

The singer has since returned home to Hargeisa the capital of Somaliland, which has gained a reputation as a thriving hub of art and culture. She has opened a cultural centre, Hiddow Dhowr, and her own studio, the only such facility for musicians in Somaliland to record their music.

This granddaughter of traditional singers started singing at the age of 13 in the face of strident opposition from the community. When the civil war broke out she used a pirate radio station, Radio Halgan, to play songs that she composed to boost the morale of the fighters in the field. That’s how she came to be given the name Halgan, which means the ‘fighter.’ She also acted as a nurse to help those who were injured during the conflict and was hired and trained by the Red Cross. However, she fled the country in 1992 as a political refugee.

The mother of two started singing professionally in 1999 and released her first album, unsurprisingly titled, Somaliland ten years later. Her second album Faransiskiyo Somaliland (Franco-Somaliland) released in October 2015 is packed with songs that speak about her anguish in exile but also celebrate love and peace. The album is accompanied by a documentary Sahra returns to Somaliland that traces her difficult life away from her homeland and her return home from exile.

The album contains a combination of original and some traditional songs. Halgan’s voice is accompanied the West African stringed instrument, the ngoni, electric guitar, and drums. In Dagal, she sings about a river full of love, which is the most beautiful place in Somaliland while her vocals soar above the rhythm of handclaps and percussion on Qaarami and Botor.

Another highlight on the album is a stripped down arrangement of the song Somaliland, written by her compatriot Ahmed Naji, with light guitar instrumentation. There are also joyous songs like the lively traditional piece Hobaa Layoow Heedhe powered by a thrilling electric guitar riff. Sahra Halgan performs at the Alliance Francaise in Nairobi on the 4th February before heading off to the Sauti za Busara festival in Zanzibar on 11th of February

Another highly anticipated international performance in Nairobi is the concert by Grace Barbe from Seychelles in Nairobi on 11 February.

Barbie, 36, who has lived in Australia since age 16, is on a tour of East Africa and will be also be performing at the Sauti za Busara in Zanzibar this week before coming to Nairobi for a one night show next week. Her Afro-Creole sound reflects the Indian Ocean island’s heritage of African, Asian and European cultures.

The music is an energetic fusion of tropical island rhythms with African percussion, reggae, pop, rock and Latin flavours. Barbe who sings in English, Creole and French and plays guitar and bass is well known for an energetic stage show that showcases dancing style like tinge, moutya and sega. Her debut album Creole Daughter was released in 2008 and the second Welele followed in 2013. She has toured all over Australia and the Indian Ocean islands with her band and won multiple World Music awards.

Some of her outstanding songs include her version Tou Lannwit a sega twist to Lionel Richie’s All Night Long and Afro-Sega which has also been remixed by the legendary Nigerian Afro Beat drummer Tony Allen.