Celebrity endorsements are costly but have good return on investment

One of the things about highly competitive market segments is that brands tend to use the concept of ‘‘monkey see, monkey do’’, in that they follow similar strategies for visibility, brand appeal and sales.

The incremental one percent in advertising share doesn’t shift the needle even though it represents a substantial investment. To drive differentiation, brands in developed markets turn to celebrity endorsement in order to use star appeal and subsequent reach to create brand lift.

One of the biggest celebrity endorsement deals in the world is the $60 million a year that Michael Jordan earns from Nike for the Air Jordan shoe brand.

The billionaire athlete receives the highest endorsement income of any retired basketball player in history and based on the fact that Nike tapped into him since 1994, we are confident that they are getting the ROI (return-on-investment) to justify the spend.

A major part of celebrity branding is the announcement of the deal size, especially if it represents impressive sums, as if to say to both competitors and consumer ‘take notice of this’.

For example in 2012 when Beyonce signed a 10- year $50 million deal with Pepsi Co., who also agreed to sponsor all her creative projects in exchange of exclusive association with the brand, it created tremendous talkabilty at all levels, from her fans, to regular Pepsi drinkers, to the bankers and marketers alike.

Back home, celebrity endorsements are few and far between and the deal amounts are certainly not broadcasted in the mainstream media. We see the celebrities appearing in ads and at launch parties and its unclear if they just received an appearance fee or signed an endorsement deal.

Also, if a deal of significant proportions was announced, we could expect a bunch of long lost relatives, taxman and u gangs waiting for the celebrity at their security gate when they get home at night.

Since we don’t see these local arrangements running for extended durations we are caused to believe that the ROI is hard to measure or to justify.

Did Catherine Ndereba’s appearance in milk adverts contribute to an increase in sales? Did Wahu’s endorsement of a rebranded soap brand get her fans scrambling for the antiperspirant in the stores? Did Jua Kali’s telco deal lead to overwhelming success of the brand or help it challenge rivals for market share?

Celebrity branding isn’t without risks and one of them is when the chosen star tumbles from the heavens and crashes back on earth. When Tiger Woods, one of the worlds greatest golfers, was involved in a scandal he was a brand ambassador for Nike apparel and footwear.

It is said that Nike lost up to $12 billion due to this scandal. On a light note, we also heard that sales of the brand of golf clubs that his wife used to damage his SUV shot through the roof.

Beyonce’s deal with Pepsi Co. was defined as a partnership because fans would be more comfortable knowing that their star endorses a brand that they use and believe in, rather than signing deals because they need the extra cash — which could hurt both the credibility of the brand and the celebrity.

When it works well, brand association provides an incredible emotional connection and drives reach to a highly engaged audience.