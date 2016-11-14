HF property development arm says 15pc of Komarock Heights apartments presold

Money Markets

HF Group’s property development subsidiary, HFDI, says it has presold 15 per cent of its large real-estate project, the Sh8.2 billion Komarock Heights located on Outer Ring Road, Nairobi.

The 480-units in Phase 1 of the project are expected to be completed by March 2017.

HFDI foresees a huge uptake in housing units with the ongoing expansion of the 64-kilometre Outer Ring Road scheduled for completion in September 2017.

It argues this will improve accessibility to 1,272 apartments set for development by the company over the next few years.

HFDI executive director James Karanja said the company will not hike the price of the housing units which often happens in fast-developing areas.

“The project prices will remain within the current marketed range as we maintain our goal of providing affordable housing,” said Mr Karanja.

Phase 1 of the project comprises of a mix of two- and three-bedroom apartment units targeting the middle-income population.

The project, whose ground breaking was presided over by President Uhuru Kenyatta in August 2015, boasts of passenger lifts in each apartment block, children’s play area, parking, bore hole water and day and night security.