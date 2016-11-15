http://www.businessdailyafrica.com/image/view/-/3452940/medRes/1489480/-/ax1wgj/-/pac.jpg
House team expands scope of NYS probe to include 17 more lenders

National Assembly Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman Nicholas Gumbo. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE

By JOHN NGIRACHU

Posted  Tuesday, November 15   2016 at  11:27

  • Members of the Public Accounts Committee said they received information from the Devolution Ministry that the banks have handled the cash since 2013.

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has expanded its investigations after it emerged that 17 more banks handled billions of shillings for National Youth Service (NYS) suppliers.

Members of the House team said they received information from the Devolution Ministry that the banks have handled the cash since 2013.

The PAC on Tuesday criticised the Directorate of Criminal Investigations and the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission, saying the information should have come from them.

"In the period under review, the money that left NYS was more than what you have heard in this room," PAC chairman Nicolas Gumbo said at a press conference at Parliament.

The PAC said it needs to question the companies and banks to establish if any impropriety was committed in their transactions.
