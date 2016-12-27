2016: Kenya’s best athletics year yet despite challenges

Home

Kenya's Conseslus Kipruto celebrates after he won the Men's 3000m Steeplechase Final at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games on August 17, 2016. AFP PHOTO | PEDRO UGARTE

Even though expectations were high after the Kenyan athletics team sizzled to top the medals table for the first time at the World Championships last year in Beijing, China, the going was tricky at the 31st Rio Olympic Games in August.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

However, Kenyan athletes would affirm their prowess both on track and road running to return Kenya’s best-ever results at the Rio Olympics, surpassing their 2008 Beijing Olympics show.

Kenya, for the first time, won both the men and women’s marathon with Eliud Kipchoge and Jemimah Sumgong tearing apart their respective fields.

However, it’s the Africa Cross Country team that started the year in a roaring fashion to sweep all the four individual and team titles in Yaoundé, Cameroon in March.

Kenya might have won two bronze medals at the World Indoor Championships held March 17-20 in Eugene, USA but it’s the outstanding performance of Team Kenya for the Africa Senior Athletics Championships on June 22-26 in Durban South Africa that proved amazing.

What with a haul of 24 medals; eight gold, eight silver and eight bronze to finish second for the first time in the history of the event after South Africa. The most amazing performance was from Matthew Sawe who won in high jump, the first-ever by a Kenyan in the event.

It was another resounding outing for the Kenyan juniors at the World Under-20 Championships in Bydgoszcz, Poland in July where they collected nine medals, five gold, two silver and two bronze to finish second behind the US with 11-6-4 feat.

The trail-blazing Geoffrey Kamworor and Peris Jepchirchir led yet another Kenyan sweep of the top places at the World Half Marathon on March 26, Cardiff, Wales. It was a season that Kenya’s Olympic marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge and Jemimah Sumgong will live to cherish.

Besides their Rio Olympic exploits Kipchoge and Sumgong also won the London Marathon in April, feats that saw them claim their maiden the World Marathon Majors Series and Association of International Marathon Series (AIMS) awards.

It’s also a season where Kenya’s elite athletes reigned supreme on track especially at the Diamond League where Conseslus Kipruto (3,000m steeplechase), Asbel Kiprop (1,500m) and Ferguson Rotich (800m) won the respective races trophies.

However, it wasn’t a good run for the Kenyan women at the Diamond league since for the first time in history, they failed to win a trophy even though Olympic champion faith Chepngp’etich set a aational record.

Pocket Rocket

August 24 was a sad day for the sporting fraternity when the 72-year-old Isaiah Kiplagat, one of Kenya’s most illustrious and flamboyant veteran sports administrator, died after battling cancer for years.

Kenya produced its best ever show at the Rio Games despite their preparations that were marred by controversies right from the venue of the trials, selection process to the team camp at Kazi Mingi Farm and bungled traveling arrangements.