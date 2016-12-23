2016 world sports champions

Home

From left, Usain Bolt, Almaz Ayana and Eliud Kipchoge. PHOTOS | FILE | AFP

Bolt and Ayana

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

While their names have long been familiar to athletics fans, the roads that Usain Bolt and Almaz Ayana paved and travelled on the way to their 2016 World Athlete of the Year (IAAF) awards provided yet another inspiring example on how to reach the pinnacle of the sport, adding even more superlatives to their already extraordinary athletic resumes.

Bolt, for nearly a decade one of the sporting world’s most recognisable stars, received the award for a record sixth time after overcoming a mid-season injury scare to win a third successive Olympic triple, while Ayana, who redefined the limits of endurance when taking the Olympic 10,000m title, won her first.

Eliud Kipchoge

Eliud Kipchoge confirmed his status as the most commanding marathon runner of the current generation when he produced a superb run over the final 15 km to fulfil his status as many people’s favourite for the gold medal in Rio by winning in 2:08:44.

Kipchoge had the biggest Olympic winning margin since Frank Shorter won in 1972; The performance ensured he won seven of his eight marathons since his debut at the 2013 Hamburg Marathon, all of them high class races; he added Olympic gold to his 5000m title at the 2003 World Championships as an 18-year-old, a 13-year-gap between his global titles.

However, perhaps the most telling one about his Rio run that gives a quick demonstration of how he won the race is that he ran the second half of the race more than three minutes faster than the first, 1:05:55 and 1:02:49, a negative split no other runner could match by a long way.

Leicester City

Claudio Ranieri’s Leicester City pulled off one of the greatest shocks in English football history by defying title odds of 5,000-1 to lift the Premier League trophy. Having miracuously avoided relegation the previous season, the Foxes rode that wave of momentum all the way to a fairytale triumph.

All Blacks

New Zealand reinforced their billing as rugby union’s preeminent force with an 18-match winning streak — a record for a tier-one nation.

It started with a thumping win over the Wallabies in August 2015 and blossomed into an historic run that included a third World Cup title — their trans-Tasman rivals again vanquished in the final — later that year.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo called it “a dream come true again” as he won his fourth Ballon d’Or two weeks ago to get one over his nemesis Lionel Messi for the title of best player in the world.