2017 may just be the year of mergers and acquisitions

Mergers and acquisitions (M&As) are a natural part of civilisation and throughout history the greatest empires have been created from a combination of communities, resources and cultures for the greater good, whether it was achieved peacefully or through war.

Its no surprise, however, that over the years we have seen the same empires crumble and end up divided into individual nation states with their own interests that creates a balance of power that appears to govern our ambitions.

Even though mergers are natural it seems that the skills needed to orchestrate them successfully don’t come naturally to us and we must spend a considerable amount of study and effort to establish them.

We need the determination of Genghis Khan, the command of Augustus Caesar, the insight of Socrates, the precision of Carl von Clausewitz, the cunning of Niccolo Machiavelli, as well as a good portion of luck on our side.

In 2017, a number of M&A projects can be expected from various sectors in Kenya. The first, of course, is the combination of political parties ahead of the August General Election and indeed these have become a normality in our political history.

Every new merger is touted to be the mother-of-all parties, raising expectations and riding the wave of excitement into the elections battleground.

A notable outcome of these integration initiatives is the public fallout that ensues when those who get the short end of the stick protest and jump ship, though our leaders have now put clauses into law that will limit the options of disgruntled elements.

With the new law capping interest rates and the recent increase in the capital requirement which support a concentration policy in the banking sector, it is clear that the policy makers are encouraging M&As in the coming years.

The results are projected to provide better returns for shareholders by reducing the number of competitors and increasing the efficiency of acquiring and maintaining customers. Banking clients will also be happy because of low lending and service rates expected from consolidation.

Another set of M&A initiatives expected are in the media industry driven by the fragmentation that led to stagnant advertising revenues in individual media houses.

The efficiencies that can be created by combining resources, talent and getting better deals on content through bulk buying are what the managers need in order to maintain and grow their profitability.

Usually acquisitions are preceded by high returns in a sector giving the potential bidders deep pockets and the ability to buyout their competitors. The lack of high returns in the past few years indicates that mergers rather than acquisitions would be the likely outcome.

Alternatively, venture capitalists and other investors awash with cash may inject the capital for making large or multiple buys in the market.

Eleven years ago I predicted that the advertising and PR industry was ready for mergers and acquisitions but because of the raw ambition and unmatched appetite for risk displayed by ScanGroup we only saw acquisitions when they chomped up established advertising agency brands in the region.