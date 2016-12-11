39 dead, six injured as truck explodes in Naivasha

Politics and policy

Interior Cabinet Secretary Joseph Nkaissery (right) addresses journalists at Harambee House in Nairobi on December 11,2016. PHOTO | EVANS HABIL

The government has confirmed that 39 people lost their lives when a lorry carrying inflammable substances rammed several vehicles and burst into flames along the Nairobi-Naivasha highway on Saturday night.

Interior Secretary Joseph Nkaissery also said that six people were injured in the freak accident at Karai, which is located 80 kilometres west of Nairobi.

Three of them are being attended to at the Kenyatta National Hospital while another survivor is at the Nairobi Hospital, all having suffered serious burns. Two others were treated and discharged.

“The road has been cleared and we have removed the bodies of the victims and they are on their way to Chiromo Mortuary for identification by their loved ones. The government has also initiated an enquiry into the accident,” said Mr Nkaissery.

The CS was speaking at a press conference held at Harambee House on Sunday.

Transport principal secretary Irungu Nyakera, Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinett and Red Cross Kenya Secretary-General Abbas Gullet were also present at the press conference.

Mr Nkaissery said the accident was caused by a “light truck” transporting flammable material from Mombasa to Uganda, dismissing talk that the vehicle was a fuel tanker.

The truck, bearing Ugandan registration number UAK 519C, hit a speed bump at Karai after which the driver lost control of the vehicle.

The vehicle then veered into the opposite lane and ploughed into about 13 cars which were travelling towards Nairobi and exploded into flames.

“I wish to restate that the accident involved a light truck and not a tanker carrying fuel. It had not broken any laws by being on this road. Bigger trucks are the ones required to use the Mai Mahiu road,” Mr Nyakera said at the press conference.

Mr Nyakera, while addressing the media on Sunday morning at the accident scene, said that nine police guns were also recovered.

A General Service Unit (GSU) Land Cruiser registration number GK B 961G was also burnt, killing the officers on board. A statement from the State House Manoah Esipisu indicated that 11 officers from the VIP protection team of the GSU had perished.

Mr Nkaissery said the government is in the process of breaking the news to the officers’ next of kin.