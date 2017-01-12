50 more trains to arrive from China by May ahead of June launch

Politics and policy

The government is set to receive 50 more trains by May ahead of the commissioning of the Sh372 billion standard gauge railway (SGR) on June 1.

Transport secretary James Macharia on Wednesday said the second batch of six trains is expected to arrive at Mombasa port in February, while the last batch of 44 will be delivered by May.

Speaking when receiving the first batch of six trains and rolling stock, Mr Macharia said the SGR project will be completed 18 months ahead of schedule.

He was accompanied by Transport and Infrastructure secretaries Irungu Nyakera and John Mosonik, Kenya Ports Authority managing director Catherine Mturi-Wairi, and Kenya Railways Corporation chairman Jeremiah Kianga.

The trains were made by China Railways Rolling Company.

“I am glad that the standard gauge railway civil works were completed in November and now we have started to receive the locomotives in batches,” he said.

The 56 include five passenger, eight shunting and 43 freight trains.

Mr Macharia said that 1,620 freight wagons are expected to arrive in Mombasa in the next three months while 40 coaches will be delivered by March.

“After receiving all the trains, wagons and coaches we expect President Uhuru Kenyatta to officially commission the railway project on June 1 (Madaraka Day),” he said.

The railway will revolutionise transport in the country, he said. “It will come in handy in helping clear cargo at the port following the commissioning of the second container terminal last year.

“Transportation of cargo from Mombasa to Nairobi will take between six and eight hours compared to 20 by road,” he said. On the other hand, passengers travelling by train will take only four hours to reach Nairobi unlike the eight they take on the road today.

“The railway will also reduce transport costs thereby bringing down the cost of doing business in the country,” he said.

Mr Macharia said the government has identified an operator to manage operations.

He said the firm will manage railway services for 10 years to ensure smooth operations and maintenance of the infrastructure.