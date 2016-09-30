Directors stage decent plays but Kenyan themes absent

Home

Husbands of the sisters drink up after their father-in-law's funeral in the play one o clock. PHOTO | MARGARETTA WA GACHERU

This past weekend’s productions, one at Phoenix Players, the other at the Kenya National Theatre, were rather disappointing although both had a few points to their credit as well. This is as compared to the previous week’s performances when both shows staged were original and contemporary Kenya-made creations.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

For Gilbert Lukalia to launch his own theatre company early this year is good news since we never will have enough theatrical platforms to occupy all the dramatic talent that’s being developed daily through preparations for and performances at Kenya Schools and Colleges Drama Festivals.

The fact that Lukalia, who’s an outstanding actor in his own right, attracted some of Kenya’s finest actors to perform on stage last weekend in the Ghanaian writer Efua Sutherland’s play, Edufa (adapted from the Greek play, Alcestis, by Euripides) was another big plus.

Both Ian Mbugua, as Edufa’s wise old man, and Maina Olwenya, as Edufa’s careless artistic friend, gave memorable performances. Mbugua especially gave a most moving counsel to the son he hadn’t seen in three years, having cast him out for his arrogance back then.

The aging father had come looking for his son, having swallowed his own pride to speak frankly because Edufa’s wife was dying and the old man apparently knew why.

It’s largely due to Edufa’s pride and disregard of tribal custom which consequently has brought gloom and doom to Edufa’s home. According to his dad, Edufa’s wife’s health decline is directly related her husband’s pursuit of material wealth and longevity rather than paying respect to whom or what, I wasn’t sure.

Choice of play

Edufa couldn’t show his father he’d heard what he said, but he went for the recommended herbal cure, which of course, was too little too late. The wife dies but not before Olwenya as Edufa’s lifelong friend, arrives to celebrate the apparent healing of the wife. His levity is short-lived.

My problem with the play was not the quality of the theatrical work or even the staging, set design or direction. It was with the choice of play. It might have seemed appropriate since it was by an African writer but today Kenyan theatre is going in a different direction entirely. We’re seeing ever-more scripts by Kenyans, about Kenyan contemporary themes; and even when the scripts are coming from other cultures there’s usually an effort to ‘indigenise’ them so theatre itself may be seen as relevant to local audiences.

I don’t want to discourage Lukalia or his director, Caroline Odongo, but I wonder why he wasn’t advised to address Kenyan issues or at least pursue Kenyan scriptwriters since it’s no longer the case that there aren’t any good writers as Caroline herself knows very well (being wed to one of the best, Cajeton Boy).

Kenyan style

In the case of Phoenix Players’ One O’clock, From the House, I had a somewhat different set of issues with the show. The first one being that it was billed as a comedy but was hardly funny, given the four sisters’ father had just died and each sister (apart from the one institutionalised by two out of her three other sisters) expected to inherit the old man’s property.

So a major theme of the play has to do with greed and duplicity on the part at least two of the four girls, played by Victoria Gichora as Miriam, Maggie Karanja as Margaret, (the two who orchestrated their sister Mavis’ incarceration in a mental institution).

The acting can’t be faulted but what I did find unfortunate was the fact that director Eugene Oyoo didn’t even try to mask the foreign nature of Frank Vickery’s British script. The talk about certain towns was set in Britain while such crass and cruel conduct reflects an alien culture that’s out of keeping with a Kenyan style.