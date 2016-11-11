Paresh Jai putting Kenya on Long Drive golf’s global map

Home

Kenya’s Long Drive Golf team. From left: Ashok Jai, James Kamenchu, Ajay Matharu, Joyce Wanjiru, Jacob Okello and Kevin Mabele with an official (back row) in Mexico for an international championship. PHOTO | COURTESY

Can you hit a golf ball over 380 yards? Can you swing a golf club at 150mph? Can you play using a three-degree Callaway XR16 driver?

If you answered yes to any of this questions, perhaps you should compete in the Long Drive Competition.

You see, many people who can hit a golf ball a really long way off a tee box aren’t necessarily good golfers. However, the long drive competitions give such hitters a new lease of life.

And while the long hitters are allowed to use specialised golf clubs, the level of skill required is still admirable. The long hitters ordinarily use golf clubs with shafts longer than the standard 45 inches, with some using shafts up to 55 inches.

In recent years, a limitation of 50 inches has been introduced. And these long shafts are extra stiff and heavier than normal, reducing lag during the down swing.

The club heads used are 460 cubic centimetres, much larger than the less than 400cc used in ordinary play.

Adhere to rules

However, the long hitters have to adhere to the rules around the Coefficient of Resistance. And as before, these guys use clubs with very low degrees, four or five, keeping the ball low and reducing back spin.

In Kenya, the man driving the long drive contests is Paresh Jai, the man behind Total Golf Solutions in Nairobi. And while Jai works in all facets of golf, from design to instruction to nutrition, his passion is hitting a golf ball a long, long way away.

Under his watch, a Kenyan team has been travelling around locally and globally competing. The Kenya Long Drive Team is currently in Manzanillo, Mexico, competing in the International Long Drive Competition for the second consecutive time.

The team includes Ajay Matharu, who is active in the Long Drive European Tour, Kevin Mabele, Jacob Okello, Joyce Wanjiru and James Kamenchu. Okello, one of Kenya’s most promising golf professionals in his day competes in the Masters Division, for players above 45 years.

Wanjiru competes in the Ladies Division.

Is there any money in all this long driving? Well at the 2016 World Long Drive Championship, held in October, 80 men played for a top prize kitty of $260,000 (Sh26.5 million) with the winner taking all of $125,000 (Sh12.8 million).

Not bad for hitting a golf ball as hard as you can while keeping it straight. Additionally, 42 players over 45 years old competed in the Masters Division and a total of 16 women competed in the Ladies Division.