Sporting goods manufacturer’s funding story for health start-ups

As a teenager growing up in Nairobi in the ‘90s, fancy dressing under influence of the hip-hop culture were some of the social trappings an adolescent had to navigate.

At that time the fashion scene was dominated by sporting goods firms like Nike, Reebok, Puma and Adidas. A few fancy clothing lines also were coming up, fuelled by hip-hop culture’s rise of musicians donning fashion labels.

For those keen to be “ahead of the pack” the latest entrant Fubu was at one point the epitome of uber cool even in my Eastland’s neighbourhood. Many of us desired the brand but it was out of our reach.

Recently I came across an article by Daymond Johnson, one of Fubu’s co-founders, that looked back at how the brand came to be a success.

The article, in an online media site, chronicles an episode at the startup’s formative stage that resonated well with many entrepreneurs and startup founders even in health care like myself.

In the article, Johnson states that he knew he had a good product that had some market traction but needed funding to scale up his enterprise’s sales after a particularly big order from a potential client. The problem: he didn’t have capital to do this order.

He then goes on to reveal how tenacious and persistent his belief in his brand was. In his quest for the funds, he visited a total of 27 banks looking for a loan to fill the particular order. All of them rejected his request. The major weakness of the pitch, as he says, is that it dwelt mainly on the product and not on the financials’ side.

He concludes that looking back he would probably not have lent himself the money had he been the bank.

The story reminded me of an early experience I had as a start-up clinic’s founder. After a few years of running a small GP clinic alone, I felt it was time to scale up. To do this, money was a requirement to acquire equipment and personnel.

The bank route failed as the lending environment was tight and with erratic cash flow many felt unsafe financing a start-up.

The second route was funding from “alternative sources”. I wrote a few proposals and investor briefs soliciting funds from potential partners. Needless to say, none came to fruition for a while.

One particular pitch I made sticks to my mind to date. The potential investor looked at my financial figures and “disrespectfully” said, “I will multiply your expenses by 10 and divide your revenue by three! These are the projections we will work with.”

Back to Johnson’s story. Locked out of the normal funding avenues, his mother came through by taking a loan from the family home.

Unfortunately, this too ran out and they almost ran the risk of losing the family house after several defaults. His solution comes about after the mother used a non-conventional approach to get a funder.