Seven reasons you should stop worrying about venture capital

Every year, about 600,000 new businesses are started in the US, and fewer than one percent successfully raise venture capital (VC), according to Harvard Business Review.

Whether it’s the feeling of acceptance into this elite club, or the misconception that it’s impossible to start a new business without millions in capital, many startup founders find themselves hypnotised by the pursuit of VCs and angel investors.

Perhaps the adage is true: We want what we can’t have. And yet it can be argued that your chances of success are greater if you stop looking for VC money and focus on bootstrapping.

Here are seven reasons to give up the hunt for the Silicon Valley holy grail.

1. You haven’t proven your market need

Sure, you’ve put together a pitch deck, business plan and financial projections, but those are all just that — projections. You’re basing the future success of your company solely on hypotheticals.

Before looking for VCs, prove that there are customers out there who want what you’re selling.

Spend time talking to your users, and focus on giving them what they want. Invest your time in finding a place in the market before trying to convince investors to give you their money.

2. You lose control

Once you secure VCs, you’re at their mercy. Even if you maintain a majority stake, you’re giving up a percentage of equity, profits and control to a board that may have a different vision for your company than you do.

In most cases, your VCs will ask for one or more board seats giving them the right to vote on or veto key decisions that will directly affect the future of your company.

These same people also have the right to fire you or members of your team.

3. You’re focused on the investor — not on your customer

Giving up control means you have a new responsibility. Your first priority is no longer to your customer, because your investors expect to come first.