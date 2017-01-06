It is slow start for local theatre in the New Year

Home

Amos (Victor Nyaata) pretending to be his boss (Nick Kwach) in front of Nyokabi, another con. PHOTO | MARGARETTA WA GACHERU

The New Year seems to be a slow starter for Kenyan theatre as hardly anyone has a plan to stage a show in January apart from the intrepid Muthoni Garland who promised her Nyef Nyef Storytellers will perform later this month.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

But that’s not to say all thespians are sleeping since Sitawa Namwalie’s premiering her original play Room of lost names next month; Elsaphan Njora plans to stage street theatre for Valentine’s Day, Festival of Creative Arts will bring back Tit for Tat at Kenya National Theatre in February and Silvia Cassini plans to re-stage A Man Like You early this year.

Otherwise, late last year, the Oxford dictionaries chose the term ‘post-truth’ as its ‘international word of the year’ for 2016. Coincidentally, two of Nairobi’s most popular theatre companies were apparently tuned into the same global trend that defined post-truth as basically ‘big talk based on hot air and huge egos being more influential than truth and fact’.

Staging shows that amplified the power of presence, theatre companies like Festival of Creative Art and Heartstrings Entertainment both ended their year by putting on combustible social satires that exposed and made fun of liars and con-men who seemed to win hearts and minds by being deceitful, audacious and passionately self-serving while seeming to be upright and honest.

In FCA’s Nuts+ and Heartstrings’ Behind my Back’ it was invariably the biggest and most bombastic liars who seemed to succeed. They’d do so simply by making outrageous claims pronounced with so much self-assurance that even supposedly smart people believed their lies.

Some critics might question calling Nuts+ a satire since there’s been a murder with the dead man’s wife charged with bumping him off; also she’s charged with being mentally sick with her own family claiming she needed to be locked up for life.

In fact, the young woman, Claudia (Helena Waithera) was a survivor of child-abuse inflicted by her step-dad, Donald (Bilal Wanjau) who’s a politician keen to put her away.

Nuts+ was actually a serious drama that grappled with hard-core issues, but for me what gave it a satiric edge was the way Donald ultimately got exposed for being the scum-bag he was. True, he’d managed to become a politically powerful mayor after persuading a gullible public, including Claudia’s shrink (Mourad Sadat), his family’s prosecutor (Bokeba Mbotela) and even his wife (Marianne Nungo), Claudia’s mum, that he was an honest, good man.

So seamless were Donald’s lies that he almost got away with locking up the one person who could destroy his political career.

Fortunately, it was finally the Judge (Angel Waruinge) who saw through the parents’ pretentious plan and rule in Claudia’s favour.

But just imagine the way everyone else got duped by Donald, the child predator and the one who should have been put away for good.

Probably, the better example of a ‘post-truth’ play that more flagrantly satirized con-men and women was Heartstrings’ Behind my Back which spoofed so many ways that some Kenyans have learned how to play kleptomaniac games and slip into other people’s shoes (pocket-books and beds) without the slightest pang of guilt.

Stealing other people’s identities isn’t simply a ‘Kenyan thing’. Sadly, it’s happening all over the world, to the point where hackers can get into people’s personal secrets and even into their bank accounts without fear of getting caught.

In Behind my Back, Amos (Victor Nyaata) was Dominic’s (Nick Kwach) houseman, but after the boss left town (almost), Amos took on Dom’s identity so he could woo the pretty lady, Nyokabi (Adelyne Wairimu) who showed up at his front door.

Pretentious ineptitude