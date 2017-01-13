From the height of political power and business, TSS empire falls apart

Home

Tahir Sheikh Said. PHOTO | STANSLAUS MANTHI

Late Mombasa tycoon Tahir Sheikh Said, who was popularly known as TSS, once lived like a king until the Kibaki administration came onto the scene under the umbrella of Narc in 2003.

Before then, the deceased was “untouchable” because of his close ties with the Moi administration and because of his position as Lamu Kanu branch chairman. The party position was, however, a source of constant rivalry between him and late Mombasa political supremo Shariff Nassir.

In fact, on October 29, 2000, the late Nassir, then a Cabinet minister in the Office of the President, accused the tycoon of trying to use his wealth “to re-introduce servitude” in Lamu District.

But such battles on the political front did not bother TSS who after the 1992 multi-party elections went on to put up two buildings and renovated another to the tune of over Sh1 billion — a rather tidy sum, especially in those days.

After the late drug baron Ibrahim Akasha dismissed TSS as a “poor businessman” whom he could employ for a monthly salary in the mid-1990s, this writer visited three of his premises under construction.

The first was the Nurein Mosque which was being built at a cost of Sh350 million followed by the TSS Tower at the heart of the central business district for Sh300 million and Al-Wahat Resort Hotel — which is perched on a scenic coral reef and marooned by rocking seawaves — at a cost of Sh450 million.

When the Nation broke the story, the tycoon was furious and immediately through his henchmen complained to the then Mombasa Nation Bureau Office desk reporter Niko Makau.

But that was TSS of the 90s. The TSS of the Kibaki era was a subdued businessman who at one time sent his personal Mercedes to collect this writer after the Kenya Revenue Authority pounced on his sugar imports from Malawi, ordering him to ship it back where it came from.

The visibly annoyed TSS threw a tantrum over the issue while taking journalists from one warehouse to another at his Shimanzi TSS Miller premises from where he was to sell the sugar.

“I have already paid the KRA over Sh200 million as taxes and now they (government) are telling me to re-ship this consignment back to where I imported it from,” the furious TSS said pointing at the thousands of sacks of sugar in the warehouses.

Immediately after that incident, TSS maintained a low profile, rarely attending public functions except for religious ceremonies in Mombasa, mostly sponsored by him.

Although absent physically from the limelight, TSS’s presence was felt, especially during the 2007 general election where his son-in-law and Lamu West MP Fahim Yassin Twaha (Kanu) changed tack as the battle for Lamu West heated up.

Sensing defeat if he vied for the seat using his 2002 Kanu ticket, Mr Twaha shifted camp to Narc-K of President Mwai Kibaki in a bid to woo the Mpeketoni Settlement Scheme’s 10,000-plus voters, many of whom have origins in the Mt Kenya region.

To break the tribal arithmetic jinx in Lamu politics, the incumbent relied heavily on the kingmaker, business tycoon and father-in-law TSS to face-off with little-known politician Swaleh Salim Swaleh Imu for the party’s ticket.