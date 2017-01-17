Rethink classification of charity hospitals and taxation regimes

Home

Patients wait for treatment at a private hospital in Mombasa. Ironically, the top 10 local hospitals by revenue and surplus income are classified as charitable entities. PHOTO | FILE

The evolution of health services delivery models is interesting. Initially founded as “help” centres run by religious bodies supported by donations from wealthy congregants, the establishment of government taxation systems made citizens demand for public health services.

The decline in church donations, rising populations and wealth (formerly missing ingredients that worked in favour of charity hospitals) has seen enterprise-hospitals come up. This class offers services for which a market exists and get rewarded for it.

In an analysis of Kenya’s health market, three categories exist: public, private-for-profit and charities — with the latter encompassing NGOs and faith based organisations.

Traditionally, the qualification for “charity hospital” status was based on the fact that they served less fortunate communities.

This does not exist any more as most of them serve the elite. How then is the charity hospital status is conferred? Should it be based on the owning entity or the hospital’s operation model or the clientele served?

These issues arise from the ongoing discussions on how to finance and provide healthcare to the poor. A learning point can be gleaned from the implementation of US’s Affordable Care Act or Obamacare approach.

Grappling with deficits in financing healthcare, several legislative amendments, taxes, levies and fines were introduced.

Among these was one that sought to increase uptake of medical insurance in two ways; by ensuring “charitable hospitals” accepted and offered services to schemes payers, and by penalising them for not openly revealing their “charitable” status revenues and being cagey on the charity work they did. Though our health system is young relative to established ones in North America and Europe, several facts raise eyebrows about our “charity hospitals”.

The first is that the top 10 local hospitals by revenue and surplus income are mostly charitable entities. Secondly, their selective acceptance of NHIF clients locks out the poor they should serve. In the ongoing tax reforms, perhaps health economists and professional doctors’ bodies should offer their views on the topic as they dialogue with the tax authority.

Less taxes paid

Because the charity status confers financial advantages in less taxes paid compared to for-profit hospitals, how can they still qualify for charity status if they exclude poor patients?

Similarly on an equity basis, what are the repercussions of having all private hospitals being classified as charitable if they operate like the charitable ones? How a nurse-owned maternity home struggling to deliver healthcare to the poor in a remote Kenyan village is classified as a for-profit entity and pays corporate taxes while hospitals with surplus income in billions — paying their executives millions — and whose clients are in the top two wealth quintile are called charities is perplexing.

The current approach in determining this status should be discarded. A better approach should be levying a percentage of taxes on charity hospitals, slightly lower than the eligible corporate tax, and widening the range of services and number of poor patients accessing their services to qualify for the charity status.

With combined annual revenues above Sh10 billion, a modest five per cent “charity tax” channelled towards buying basic NHIF cover for poor families will see 500,000 Kenyans enter the NHIF’s vulnerable families’ beneficiary scheme. There is need to review the eligibility criteria for charity hospitals.