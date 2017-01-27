Will teacher-turned-churchman win war against corruption?

Home

Kenyans have known former Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK) head Eliud Wabukala as a soft spoken and gentle church leader, but the man of cloth who is now Kenya’s graft buster is not a fence-sitter.

Friends and the Anglican Church faithful, whom he has led for many years, now say that behind the veil of a restrained cleric is a man of steel who gets things done amid the stiffest of opposition.

“He is a very soft-spoken and simple and down to earth man but very firm in his actions. He commits to do what he sets out to,” said a senior Anglican church leader who served under him but did not want to be seen discussing Mr Wabukala’s character a few days after winning the approval of MPs to lead the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) as chairman and being named to the position.

Mr Wabukala is replacing Philip Kinisu who quit in August after MPs recommended his removal from office over an alleged conflict of interest when a company associated with him was named as a beneficiary in the Sh1.6 billion National Youth Service (NYS) scandal.

His predecessor, Mumo Matemu — who also let prematurely — had faced allegations of incompetence that he denied, but said he was resigning for the sake of the campaign against corruption.

Kenya has a history of corruption scandals but the commission has failed to net the big fish, leading to calls that EACC be disbanded.

Mr Wabukala, 65, will need to step up investigations into looting of public funds to a level that can lead to high-profile convictions and restore the dwindling in the agency.

Mr Wabukala was the fifth primate of the Anglican Church in Kenya who succeeded Archbishop Benjamin Nzimbi in 2009. He was replaced by Jackson Ole Sapit.

Mr Wabukala’s legacy leading the Church is seen as mixed.

During his tenure, he did not shy away from criticising State officials whenever he felt they were seen to be going astray.

This even as other clerics sought to remain neutral in order not to be seen as taking political sides.

This was the case in March last year amid heated politicking on the status of the electoral commission officials when he warned that as the country moved towards the next elections, it was prudent that the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) win the confidence of Kenyans.

“We ask you (IEBC) to restore your credibility if you are to be believed and trusted to conduct the next General Election. We need Kenyans to have confidence in you for the election results to be taken [seriously],” he said.

Not known to mince words on the excesses of the political class, Mr Wabukala in November of 2015 called for a national referendum to cap salaries of elected officials and save the country from “greedy leaders.”