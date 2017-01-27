Neo-classical City Hall stands tall more than half a century on as seat of power

Home

City Hall in Nairobi . PHOTO | FILE

At the turn of the 20th century Nairobi was ‘one street’ town with the main Station Road running from the railway station westwards towards Ainsworth Hill with minor tracks branching off to the left and to the right.

The roads were nothing more than earthen tracks beaten into submission by passing rickshaws, bicycles, ox-drawn wagons and many feet. During the rainy season Nairobi was more of a ‘town in the mud’ rather than a ‘city in the sun’ as we know it today.

The town had a myriad of problems ranging from unregulated bazaars, no garbage collection, no street lighting, no police and not least of all, no money in the absence of a formal revenue collection system.

In 1901, under the guidance of commissioner Ainsworth, a committee of the council introduced the first town planning laws in Nairobi for the preservation of public health and good order within the township.

The first town hall was a wood and iron building situated at the junction of Government Road (Moi Avenue) and Sixth Avenue (Kenyatta Avenue) which the town council occupied between 1903 and 1923, at the current site of Imenti House.

Nairobi replaced Mombasa as the capital of the British Protectorate of Kenya in 1905 and the town grew as an administrative centre and the staging point for tourism, initially in the big game hunting sector. Europeans were encouraged to settle permanently and Nairobi became a natural choice largely because of its relatively temperate climate and opportunities for trade and agriculture nearby. By 1906, Nairobi had a population of 10,512.

Soon after World War 1, there was an influx of settlers, including a large number of British soldiers who had served in the war. In 1919, Nairobi was formally granted the status of a municipal council extending its boundaries to cover surrounding peri-urban areas.

At the beginning of 1923, the municipal council moved its offices to Hamilton House on Eliot Street (Wabera Street) and the chief of the municipality was elevated to the title of mayor to reflect the new status. The boundary was extended again in 1927 to cover an area of 30 square miles in total.

In order to meet the needs of a rapidly growing municipality, a new town hall was built on Sergeant Ellis Avenue (current City Hall Way) and completed in 1934 at a cost of £30,000. The new town hall was opened in the same week as the High Court opposite it during the Silver Jubilee celebrations for King George V, in May 1935.

Buoyed by further growth of the municipality as an administrative and economic hub, and a large influx of settlers after World War 11, it was felt that the council needed more spacious and permanent accommodation.

Nairobi was granted city status in March 1950 by Royal Charter in celebration of its Golden Jubilee. The city fathers commissioned Howard Archer of Cob and Archer Architects, to design a new City Hall complex in 1950 befitting of its new status.

Completed in 1957, City Hall is built to a neo-classical design featuring a beam and pediment entranceway with Roman columns and an English-style clocktower. Walls are built in smooth dressed stone finished in a brilliant white lime plaster. The clocktower features a chisel dressed stone finish. The roof is covered with Mangalore tiles while windows are glazed in steel casements.

The building has an imposing presence complementing the Supreme Court building opposite in this quadrangle of power, which also features Parliament to the south, and the Office of the President to the east.

Until the opening of Kenyatta International Convention Centre, City Hall provided all the necessary facilities for top conferences in Nairobi. The need for further expansion was met when City Hall Annexe, a 13-storey office block was completed at the rear in 1981.