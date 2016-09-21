Governors want more health funds allocated to counties

Politics and policy

Kisii County Governor James Ongwae. PHOTO | FILE

Governors have locked horns with the national government over the management of county health funds.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

James Ongwae, chairman of the Council of Governors’ health committee, said the current status where the Health ministry retains the bulk of funds and leaves counties with just 25 per cent of the allocation was untenable.

The Health ministry got Sh4 billion from the Treasury in this year’s national budget allocation. Mr Ongwae, who is also the Kisii County Governor, said that the low funding was hindering service delivery currently punctuated by frequent strikes by workers.

“The ministry should be serious,” said Mr Ongwae yesterday in Nairobi during the launch of the Human Resources for Health (HRH) Policy.

“The ministry needs to realise that health services are at the local level and not in Afya House. We have been gentle but gentleness has a limit.”

He said that the national government should not expect counties to improve the quality of service delivery when resources are not available, adding that the timeliness for releasing funds also affect service delivery.

“In the case of Kisii, we receive about Sh1.3 billion. If we fail to receive it on time it means we fail to pay our drugs supplier among others, then we get accused of being lousy,” he said.

Service delivery

Jackson Kioko, the Director of Medical Services who was representing the Health secretary at the event, said that the government has made milestones in making health the most devolved function despite hiccups.

He said that Kisii and Kisumu counties have been yardsticks of well managed human resource.

“We have never had issues with them. If we were to rate them we would give them a good score card,” said Dr Kioko. The HRH policy gives guidelines on how training of the heath workforce will be conducted for effective service delivery.

The policy was developed by IntraHealth International through USAid, the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief, and the Health ministry.