Accountants support CBK’s new credit line for counties

Fernandes Barasa, the ICPAK chairman. PHOTO | SALATON NJAU

The accountants’ watchdog has said the credit window opened for counties at the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) will ease the taxpayer’s burden and promote transparency at the devolved units.

The Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya (ICPAK) said counties will significantly cut dependence on expensive commercial loans and fix weak governance structures that have traditionally resulted in cash misuse.

On Wednesday, the CBK announced that counties will access its overdraft facility up to five per cent of their audited revenues to be repaid in one year in efforts to ease financial strain.

“ICPAK is in full support of CBK’s decision to allow county governments to borrow up to five per cent of their audited revenues and to repay such amounts within one year,” ICPAK chairman Fernandes Barasa said in a statement.

County governments have in recent years grappled with cash flow problems blamed on delayed disbursement by the national government.

Several counties have been on the spot for borrowing expensive loans from banks without the consent of the Treasury and county assemblies as required by law.

A recent report by the Controller of Budget indicated that eight counties bypassed the Treasury to borrow Sh2.25 billion from banks.

These include Nairobi which borrowed Sh848 million, Machakos (Sh170 million), Murang’a (Sh200 million) and Nandi (Sh696 million).

Others are Taita Taveta (Sh185 million), Tharaka Nithi (Sh85 million), Trans Nzoia (Sh30 million) and Sh11 million for Kisumu. The law requires such loans be approved by county assemblies and guaranteed by the Treasury.

The Treasury Cabinet secretary is obligated to report to Parliament any loans incurred by either the national or county governments.

“A county government may borrow only (a) if the national government guarantees the loan; and (b) with the approval of the county government’s assembly,” says Article 212 of the Constitution.

“Unfortunately, the ICPAK notes that these provisions continue to be ignored by the county governments,” Mr Barasa said.

“The law obligates county government to ensure that such loan is for a capital project and that the borrower is capable of repaying the loan, and paying any interest or other amount payable in respect of it.”