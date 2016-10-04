Nkaissery defends cops over summary killings

Politics and policy

Interior secretary Joseph Nkaissery. PHOTO | FILE

Mr Nkaissery termed the number of those reported to have been killed by police as wrong and not verified but did not provide an alternative count.

Interior Secretary Joseph Nkaissery has defended the police from media reports over rising cases of extrajudicial killings saying only a few rogue officers have been involved and they have been prosecuted.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

Mr Nkaissery termed the number of those reported to have been summarily killed by police as wrong and not verified but did not provide an alternative count.

A report compiled by Nation Newsplex shows that more than 122 people were shot and killed by police in Kenya over the first eight months of 2016.

“Figures presented in the report to try and justify its wild allegations were grossly wrong and unverified,” Mr Nkaissery said Tuesday morning.