Tourism board hires Scanad director as chief executive

Politics and policy

Betty Radier.

The Kenya Tourism Board has hired Scanad Kenya managing director Betty Radier for its Chief Executive position as it seeks to cement recovery in the floundering sector.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

In a press statement on Wednesday (today) KTB chairman, Jimi Kariuki, announced that Ms Radier had been appointed as the new CEO.

She takes over from the former managing director Muriithi Ndegwa, who left office in February after a six-year stint.

In February, Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala appointed KTB marketing director Jacinta Nzioka as the acting CEO of the marketing agency.

Yesterday, Mr Kariuki said Ms Radier would officially take office on December 1 while Ms Nzioka would continue to serve as the agency’s marketing director.

“After a thorough selection process, we are glad that Ms Radier is taking the leadership of KTB as we continue to make progress in the tourism recovery journey,” he said.

He added: “I have no doubt that she is the right person to take the helm at KTB as the corporation celebrates its 20th anniversary this year.”

Ms Radier, who is currently the managing director at Scanad Kenya brings to KTB an 18-year experience in marketing, strategy and operations.

She also served at top level in other companies including JWT, Scanad Advertising Tanzania, McCann Kenya Limited and Lowe Scanad of Uganda.