Nigeria lowers 2016 forecast, expects economy to shrink 1.3pc

Nigeria's economy is likely to shrink 1.3 percent in 2016, the National Bureau of Statistics executive said on Wednesday, a sharp downward revision of its estimates he said was prompted by sharp falls in the naira after dollar peg was dropped.

The NBS had predicted the Nigerian economy to grow 3.8 percent in 2016, but low oil prices have hammered the OPEC member's government income and the naira, and recession first appeared in the second quarter with 2.1 percent contraction.

A contraction in 2016 would mark Nigeria's first year of recession in 25 years. NBS head Yemi Kale said the economy was likely to shrink in the third quarter.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) already predicted in July that Nigeria's economy would contract 1.8 percent this year.

The NBS had also revised its inflation forecasts, Kale said. Year-end inflation was estimated at between 17.1 percent and 18 percent, he said, up from 9 percent at the start of the year.

"All things remaining constant, year-end GDP should be around -1.3 percent from our internal model," he told Reuters.

Prior to ditching the currency peg in June, Nigeria had fixed its exchange rate at 197 to the dollar. Kale said the new projection factored in the currency float.