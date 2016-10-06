Kenyatta declares election commission posts vacant

Home Politics and policy

From left: IEBC commissioners Abdullahi Sharawe, Yusuf Nzibo and chairman Issack Hassan before a parliamentary committee. PHOTO | FILE

Posted  Thursday, October 6   2016 at  15:59

Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta has declared vacant the posts of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairperson and eight commissioners in the Kenya Gazette Notice issued today.

The president said he is in receipt of the requisite notices of resignation from the chairperson of the IEBC and the eight (8) other IEBC commissioners.

"Following the commencement of The Election Laws (Amendment) Act, 2016; His Excellency the President is in receipt of the requisite Notices of Resignation from the Chairperson of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) and the eight (8) other IEBC Commissioners," State House spokesperson Manoah Esipisu said in a statement to the press.

The members of the commission resigned following months of protests led by the opposition which accused the body of bias that made it unfit to oversee the next elections.

The resignations at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) led by chairman Issack Hassan headed are the result of cross-party talks to address grievances voiced at weekly protests that began in April in which a

The outgoing Commissioners will now serve their Notice Period while in Office; the expiry of which shall coincide with the incoming Commissioners taking the Oath of Office. "In this regard, there shall be no lacuna or constitutional crisis engendered by their being no substantive IEBC Commissioners in Office during this transitional period," he said .
