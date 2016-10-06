Kenyatta declares election commission posts vacant

Politics and policy

From left: IEBC commissioners Abdullahi Sharawe, Yusuf Nzibo and chairman Issack Hassan before a parliamentary committee. PHOTO | FILE

Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta has declared vacant the posts of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairperson and eight commissioners in the Kenya Gazette Notice issued today.

The president said he is in receipt of the requisite notices of resignation from the chairperson of the IEBC and the eight (8) other IEBC commissioners.

"Following the commencement of The Election Laws (Amendment) Act, 2016; His Excellency the President is in receipt of the requisite Notices of Resignation from the Chairperson of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) and the eight (8) other IEBC Commissioners," State House spokesperson Manoah Esipisu said in a statement to the press.

The members of the commission resigned following months of protests led by the opposition which accused the body of bias that made it unfit to oversee the next elections.

The resignations at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) led by chairman Issack Hassan headed are the result of cross-party talks to address grievances voiced at weekly protests that began in April in which a