New traffic law out to tame road carnage and corruption

The Ministry of Transport’s newly gazetted regulations under the existing Traffic Act may eventually bring a semblance of order on the roads by slapping instant fines on offenders, but the implementation of the law is dependent on the conclusion of disputes put before the court.

The government has first to introduce the smart driving licence, which it intends to do by mid next year, and the court must also lift a suspension it has placed on the law slapping the fines.

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has to await the conclusion of a dispute before the court where the person initially awarded the tender has challenged its awarding to a third party.

The intention of the regulations is to see drivers lose points on their licences for each offence committed.

The point is to ensure that the offences committed are digitally linked to a driver’s smart driving licence, discounting the points with each offence, which could eventually see a driver’s licence cancelled.

The regulations state that a driver will lose points depending on the traffic offence committed. Besides cancellation, a driver’s licence can be withdrawn for up to six months.

Francis Meja, the NTSA director-general, said the move will help in taming rising cases of road carnage attributed mainly to human error.

“These traffic rules that will see drivers lose points on each offence they commit will instill discipline on roads as drivers will not want their licences to be cancelled,” said Mr Meja.

“We shall be reducing the number of points every time a driver is charged with an offence. This will be done automatically once we link the payment system to the smart driving licence,” he added.

The smart driving licences will allow the storage and monitoring of drivers and record violations through a centralised IT system.

They will also support the planned accumulation of offences over time as a basis for barring offenders. To ensure that the new laws are fully adhered to, 300 police officers have been attached to the NTSA.

The officers will take orders from the NTSA which will manage their daily rota unlike before when they relied on the National Police Service for deployment.

There have been violations of traffic rules despite NTSA deploying personnel on roads, with police and the authority’s officials accused of taking bribes to let offenders go scot-free.