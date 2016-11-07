Govt to introduce toll stations on five major roads

Politics and policy

The government intends to introduce toll stations on five major roads in the country.

The roads are the Nairobi-Mombasa highway, Nairobi-Nakuru-Mau Summit highway, Nairobi-Thika road and the Nairobi Southern Bypass.

Speaking at Nairobi’s Norfork Hotel on Monday, Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) Director-General Peter Mundinia said some of the roads will be managed by private developers.

He said the private entities will construct and maintain the toll stations while charging road users a fee for the next 30 years.

However, for roads that are already complete such as Thika road, the government will soon advertise tenders to have private partners start managing them, he said.