NTSA buys cameras for speeding night drivers

Politics and policy

A traffic police officer uses a speed gun to monitor the pace of vehicles. PHOTO | FILE

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has announced plans to purchase mobile night vision speed cameras, moving closer to putting motorists under 24-hour surveillance on Kenyan roads.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

NTSA made its intentions known through a tender it has floated for the supply of 30 gadgets, which are capable of monitoring vehicle speeds during the day or night and in all weather conditions.

Currently, the agency only has day speed monitoring cameras that have rendered it unable to catch speeding cars at night.

Official road carnage data shows that night driving accounts for the majority of fatal accidents on Kenyan roads, mostly from speeding.

“We’ve been having a challenge because we are not able to detect speeding in the dark,” NTSA director-general Francis Meja said.

NTSA data shows that the majority of accidents happen between 7 p.m and 10 p.m.

Mr Meja said the initial batch of night speed cameras will be spread out to high risk roads, including the Northern Corridor that stretches from Mombasa to Malaba, the Nairobi-Narok-Bomet road, Thika Road and Mombasa Road. Speed limits on Kenyan highways are varied – often depending on road type, the terrain and vehicle purpose.

The maximum allowed speed on a dual carriageway is 110kph and 100kph on a single carriageway.

Public service vehicles and other commercial vehicles have a speed limit of 80kph on all roads while a vehicle drawing a trailer is not allowed to do more than 65kph.

All cars are limited to 50kph on urban roads and trading centres.

NTSA has received World Bank assistance to purchase the cameras for delivery in January next year.

Mr Meja said the high sensitivity cameras are capable of measuring the speed of vehicles moving at between 0 and 320kph and can capture speeds within a range of one kilometre.

The gadgets also have capability of recording and saving videos that can be downloaded via a USB portal connection. It can also be used at a stationary point or on the move.