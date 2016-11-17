Two law students charged with Sh820,000 attempted graduation bribe

Politics and policy

The two are accused of offering the bribe to the university’s Deputy Registrar for Academic Affairs. PHOTO | FILE

Two students of law at a private university have been charged with seeking to bribe their way into the graduation list at a cost of Sh820,000.

Catholic University of Eastern Africa’s Jecinta Kiguru Mugure and Joan Kariuki Wanjiru were arraigned before an Anti-Corruption Court and charged with offering a benefit.

The two are accused of offering the bribe to the university’s Deputy Registrar for Academic Affairs, Mr Caleb Opwora, as an inducement so that their names could be included in the list of graduands for last month’s graduation ceremony.

According to the prosecution, the two committed the said offence on October 27, just a day before the set graduation at the varsity’s main campus in Nairobi.

“The accused persons wanted to be allowed to graduate on October 28 with degree certificates in law, which they did not qualify for,” court was told.

They were charged with four counts relating to corruptly offering a benefit contrary to the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act.

In the first count, they are accused of offering the said officer Sh500,000, Sh300,000 in the second one and Sh 10,000 each in the two others on the same day.

They, however, denied the charges and were released on a bond of Sh300,000 each as well as a surety of a similar amount.

The two were arrested by Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission officers on October 27 and released on Sh15,000 police bond each.