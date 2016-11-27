Kenya Power gets court order to sell Nakuru Kanu building

Politics and policy

Electricity distributor Kenya Power has been allowed to attach the Nakuru branch offices of Kenya’s Independence political party Kanu to recover Sh212 million unpaid bills, bringing to an end a 12-year court battle over the debt.

High Court judge Francis Tuiyott has allowed Kenya Power to sell the building after ruling that the Kenya African National Union’s (Kanu) Nakuru branch is not a separate legal entity from its mother party, hence the contested property can be attached to recover the debt.

The former ruling party in December last year challenged the High Court deputy registrar’s decision to allow sale of the building, arguing that Kanu’s Nakuru branch is a separate legal entity from the mother party.

This, Kanu held, blocked Kenya Power from selling the Nakuru branch offices to recover its debt that has now ballooned to more than Sh500 million owing to accrued interest.

But Justice Tuiyott last Thursday ruled that a branch is not a separate legal body from its parent party unless registered individually. The judge held that by extension, the disputed Nakuru property cannot be said to be independently owned by Kanu’s branch.

Kenya Power sued the former ruling party in 2004, claiming the defaulted electricity bills for the eight years it had offices at the Kenyatta International Conference (now Convention) Centre (KICC).

Justice Jessie Lesiit in 2009 found the former ruling party liable for the debt and ordered it to square the bills and pay the electricity supplier’s legal costs.

“A branch of political party is not a separate and distinct legal entity from the mother party unless there is a legal instrument or legal provision separating them. Nothing was shown to the deputy registrar to prove such separation or distinction.”

“Having conceded that Kanu (Nakuru branch), is a branch of Kanu, the inescapable conclusion to be made is that what belongs to the branch belongs to the party. The conclusion does not take away the suit property from the branch as the branch is part of the party and does not exist as a separate legal persona,” Justice Tuiyott ruled.

The Kanu Nakuru branch had held that its property and business are independent of the mother party.

The former ruling party argued that the property is specifically registered in Nakuru branch’s name, hence selling the building to recover debts owed by the mother party would be in violation of Kenya’s land laws.

Kanu Nakuru branch officials added that the Land Act is superior to the Political Parties Act which provides that branches are part and parcel of their mother parties.

But Justice Tuiyott held that once Kanu conformed with the Political Parties Act’s registration requirements, its branches lost the ability to exist as separate legal entities.

“The argument that the Political Parties Act 2012 is subordinate to the Land Act 2012 must be rejected. So must the argument that to reach a decision that the Nakuru block belongs to Kanu is to infringe on the constitutional rights of Kanu Nakuru branch. For that reason and for purposes of answering to a court decree, the property of the branch is the property of Kanu (the body corporate),” Justice Tuiyott added.