Central Bank boss under fire over staff accusations

Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) governor Patrick Njoroge has come under fire from MPs who accuse him of failing to take disciplinary action against staff suspected of having been complicit in the collapse of three banks within a year.

The National Assembly’s Finance, Planning and Trade committee Thursday accused Dr Njoroge of pursuing “selective” prosecution of individuals who were responsible for the collapse of Dubai, Imperial and Chase banks, which were all placed under receivership in quick succession.

The committee questioned alleged laxity by Dr Njoroge to investigate, sack and prosecute banking supervision staff and auditors who reportedly colluded with bank executives, leading to the collapse of the lenders.

Dr Njoroge, however, told MPs that he has no evidence to sustain the sacking or prosecution of any of his staff.

He said a forensic audit to investigate the circumstances leading to the collapse of the financial institutions is ongoing.

“I have no evidence today to put forward that will sack somebody at the CBK,” he said in response to queries by Dr Oburu Oginga, who sought to know what the governor had done to hold to account his staff who appeared to have worked with the banks in falsifying their books.

“We also have auditors who have been auditing banks for over 15 years. It appears they were also colluding with bankers to commit crimes. Why have they not been held to account and charged alongside bank directors?” Dr Oginga asked.

Banjamin Lang’at, who chairs the committee, said MPs will probe an apparent conflict of interest in the appointment of an auditor who looked into the books of accounts of a collapsed bank as its first receiver manager.

“We will question the behavior of Chase Bank auditors and the decision to recruit the same auditor whom everybody believes played a role in problems of Chase,” Mr Lang’at said during the hearing at Continental House.

The MP said events leading to closure of Chase Bank led to the conclusion that the auditor behaved in a “funny way.”

“Things changed and we got an opinion that the auditor’s final opinion was not his own opinion. It is like it was the CBK’s opinion. How could CBK then use the same person to investigate the bank?

“It appears the eventual audit report was not the auditor’s. It was a negotiated audit report between CBK and the auditor, meaning there was clear conflict of interest,” the Ainamoi MP told Dr Njoroge.

North Imenti MP Rahim Dawood accused the governor of shielding CBK staff and demanded to know if they will not interfere with the ongoing forensic audit conducted by US based FTI Consulting.