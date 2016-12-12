Experts poke holes on plan to take power to every home

Politics and policy

An elderly Elizabeth Keter Cherotich, outside her house in Kaplelmet, Nandi County, on October 16, 2016. The house was connected to electricity through the Last Mile Connectivity project by Kenya Power. PHOTO | JARED NYATAYA | NATION MEDIA GROUP

As Kenya’s Sh18.5 billion plan to connect close to one million households to the power grid gathers pace under the Last Mile Connectivity Project, questions continue to emerge on the socio-economic benefits of the initiative.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

Experts say the plan, which is touted to place Kenya on the league of most connected countries in Africa, is now faced by low consumption, poverty in some of the beneficiary households and the perception associated by its ‘free’ model.

Under the plan in which more than 36,000 households have so far been connected to the grid — according to latest data from Kenya Power — customers are required to pay Sh15,000 to be hooked to the grid.

Those who cannot pay the fee at one go still get connected and pay in instalments through their power bills.

Majority of those seeking to be connected falls in the latter group, meaning they will have to pay at least Sh1,000 per month given the fixed charges and the minimal consumption they make every month.

Kenya Power says there has been a 46 per cent rise in the number of new customers in the last two years raising the number of those connected to more than 3 million.

The questions being raised are: Do these households need the power and will they afford or at least be willing to pay? And what if they don’t pay, how will the billions used in connecting power to thousands of households be recovered?

Smart Company spoke to economic experts about the plan funded by the African Development Bank, the Government of Kenya and the World Bank that is now at the heart of Kenya’s plan to meet universal access to power by 2020.

Nairobi-based economic consultant Gitau Githogo said even though the long term rationale of giving households power to create their economic potential under the model holds, the low consumption will hurt the power value chain and dampen the intended benefits of accessible and affordable power to all Kenyans in the long run.

The economist contend that had there been a drive to get industries with considerable electricity consumption and with attendant ripple economic benefits to the country, the plan would have been more sustainable.

“I see nothing wrong with having many people connected to power because in the long run it should have some economic benefits. But the fact that despite increased connections by more than a million customers in the last two years there has been marginal rise in consumption is worrying because then the billions being allocated for the energy sector specifically to generate power could will not be returned,” Mr Gitau said.

“Projects like the Lamu power plant will require heavy funding but who will consume this power? If there was a plan to have more industries who consume more power, create more jobs and generate more economic impact into the country, then the programme would have made an economic impact.”

Photos of Deputy President William Ruto in a grass-thatched house in Garissa connected to electricity went viral, drawing criticism whether the Last Mile connectivity would yield socio-economic benefits.