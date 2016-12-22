University non-teaching staff threaten to go on strike over pay

Politics and policy

University of Nairobi. Non-teaching staff at public universities are threatening to go on strike from January 9 to push for improved terms of service. FILE

The move is set to paralyse operations as students resume for studies.

Mr Joseph Orwa, who represents public universities on the board of the Kenya Union of Domestic, Hotels, Educational Institutions, Hospitals and Allied Workers’ (KUDHEIHA) said workers will remain on strike until their demands are met.

The strike seeks to force administrators of the country’s 33 public universities to a negotiation table.

The administrators have so far resisted the KUDHEIHA’s draft collective bargaining agreement which seeks to raise staff’s salary raise by 150 per cent and house allowance by 100 per cent.

“The planned strike follows a notice that our national chairman (Mr Albert Njeru) issued to the Labour ministry on December 8.” Said Mr Orwa.

“We won’t back down until the CBA proposed in 2012, 2013 and 2014 is negotiated and implemented,” he told the Business Daily.

Individual CBAs

Two years ago, public universities each signed individual CBAs with internal staff to deflect previous KUDHEIHA strike threats.

Reports however indicate that universities struggled to implement the CBAs after they diverted the money set aside to cover increased salaries to cover for capitation shortfall.

On Thursday, Mr Orwa said the pending strike has nothing to do with internal CBAs between various universities and workers.

“The KUDHEIHA CBA is basically about the house allowance and the 150 per cent salary increment.