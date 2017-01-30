Kenya gets war drones it bought from US in 2015

Politics and policy

The US government has strengthened Kenya’s hand in the fight against Somalia-based Al-Shabaab terrorists with the delivery of an unknown number of high-tech spy aircraft that were ordered two years ago.

The unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), popularly known as drones, enable Kenya to conduct real-time surveillance in the battlefield at home and abroad.

Kenya had ordered for the pilotless aircraft, dubbed ScanEagle, in 2015 at a cost of $9.86 million (Sh1 billion) under the US Department of Defence’s Foreign Military Sales (FMS) programme.

A spokesman for the State Department told the Business Daily last Thursday that the aircraft have been delivered and now form part of Kenya’s artillery.

“We can confirm that Kenya has received these ScanEagle units,” said David McKeeby, the US State Department spokesperson, in an email response to queries on the arms deal.

Mr McKeeby, however, did not disclose how many drones were delivered, insisting only the Kenyan government can disclose the information.

Kenyan does not make public its military purchases, and only Parliament is mandated to scrutinise classified expenditure of the security organs.

The US Department of Defence website, however, indicates that Kenya procured one ScanEagle aircraft system, consisting of undisclosed number of drones that come with launch and recovery equipment.

Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (Sipri), an arms trade monitoring agency, said a ScanEagle unit comprises four drones and ground systems, offering a glimpse into the number of the spy aircraft Kenya may have received.

The delivery comes even as Al-Shabaab militants last Friday attacked a Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) camp in Somalia using a Suicide Vehicle Borne Improvised Explosive Device (SVBIED).

It was not immediately possible to know if there were any casualties or the extent of the damage caused.

The KDF is serving in the African Union Mission in Somalia (Amisom) that has been fighting the insurgents since 2009.

The spy aircraft are expected to boost the Kenyan military’s surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities, as they can be deployed to gather information about terrorists in their hideouts for pre-emptive attacks.