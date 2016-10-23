Crane becomes second Ugandan bank to fall after Imperial

Money Markets

Crane Bank is Uganda’s third largest lender. PHOTO | FILE

The Bank of Uganda has taken management control of Crane Bank because it lacked sufficient capital and posed a systemic risk to the financial system, the central bank said last Thursday.

This is the second bank, after Imperial Bank Uganda, which has since been sold, to be put under central bank in one year.

Bank of Uganda governor Emmanuel Tumusiime-Mutebile, who called Crane Bank the country’s third largest, told a news conference the bank would remain open and operate normally.

“Bank of Uganda further reassures the public that it will continue to protect depositors’ interests and maintain the stability of the financial sector,” he said.

In a sign the bank might be facing challenges, the BoU issued a statement last week saying messages circulating on WhatsApp that told depositors to withdraw cash from Crane Bank had not been sent by the central bank.