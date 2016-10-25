Equity’s EazzyBanking mobile service targets one million traders

Money Markets

The largest bank by accounts, Equity, Monday said it will target at least a million merchants over three years through its mobile banking service, EazzyBanking, which enables customers to pay for goods and services.

The lender unveiled EazzyBanking, which includes a range of digital products, early this month while announcing a freeze on opening of new branches.

The bank Monday said it is now recruiting kiosks, shops, supermarkets, airlines, petrol stations, hotels, canteens and schools at the rate of 1,000 merchants daily.

Equity said a key advantage of EazzyPay is its interoperablity, where a customer can pay for goods and services from other mobile money platforms including M-Pesa and Airtel money.

Customers will pay for goods and services by sending cash to an assigned EazzyPay till number.

“Merchants will be charged an average of one per cent commission of the transaction services but for the customer, it will be totally free,” said Equity Bank chief executive James Mwangi.

Customers will pay for goods and services using Equitel mobile lines or the EazzyApp (Equity Bank’s app) downloadable from the Google Play Store or the Apple App store. They can also pay straight from any mobile money wallet into EazzyPay.

Equitel has recently become the country’s second largest mover of mobile money after M-Pesa accounting for 14 per cent of all transactions, according to Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) data for the three months to June.

A total of Sh138.5 billion was transacted through the platform, part of Sh957 billion passed through all the six mobile money transfer service providers.