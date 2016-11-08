I&M changes Burbidge Capital’s name after buying majority stake

Money Markets

In August, I&M took a controlling stake in Burbidge in a deal that netted the firm’s founders Sh63.7 million. PHOTO | FILE

Investment advisory firm Burbidge Capital has changed its name to I&M Burbidge Capital after I&M Holdings acquired 65 per cent of its stake in August.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

I&M took a controlling stake in Burbidge in a deal that netted the firm’s founders Sh63.7 million, giving the bank a foot-hold in the highly competitive corporate advisory business.

Burbidge provided advisory services for the listings of Flame Tree Group and Atlas Industries on the Growth and Enterprise Markets Segment (GEMs) of the NSE as well as Prime Bank’s Sh1 billion private bond issue earlier this year.

“The purchase of the controlling stake in Burbidge Capital by I&M Group, and subsequent rebrand to I&M Burbidge Capital now provides a platform to enhance the institution’s corporate finance capacity in both the local and regional markets,” said I&M Bank executive director Sarit Raja Shah.

I&M paid David Burbidge (chairman) and Edward Burbidge (CEO) Sh55.7 million in cash and the rest in the form of 65,722 shares of the NSE-listed firm.